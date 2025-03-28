Currencies / KRRO
KRRO: Korro Bio Inc
31.14 USD 0.21 (0.67%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KRRO exchange rate has changed by -0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.50 and at a high of 32.06.
Follow Korro Bio Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
30.50 32.06
Year Range
10.29 98.00
- Previous Close
- 31.35
- Open
- 31.24
- Bid
- 31.14
- Ask
- 31.44
- Low
- 30.50
- High
- 32.06
- Volume
- 279
- Daily Change
- -0.67%
- Month Change
- 37.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 78.04%
- Year Change
- -8.41%
