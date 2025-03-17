- Overview
KNGZ: First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF
KNGZ exchange rate has changed by -0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.48 and at a high of 35.56.
Follow First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KNGZ News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is KNGZ stock price today?
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock is priced at 35.48 today. It trades within 35.48 - 35.56, yesterday's close was 35.54, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of KNGZ shows these updates.
Does First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF is currently valued at 35.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.06% and USD. View the chart live to track KNGZ movements.
How to buy KNGZ stock?
You can buy First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF shares at the current price of 35.48. Orders are usually placed near 35.48 or 35.78, while 2 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow KNGZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into KNGZ stock?
Investing in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.61 - 36.21 and current price 35.48. Many compare -0.67% and 14.93% before placing orders at 35.48 or 35.78. Explore the KNGZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the past year was 36.21. Within 27.61 - 36.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) over the year was 27.61. Comparing it with the current 35.48 and 27.61 - 36.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch KNGZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did KNGZ stock split?
First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.54, and 5.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.54
- Open
- 35.56
- Bid
- 35.48
- Ask
- 35.78
- Low
- 35.48
- High
- 35.56
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.17%
- Month Change
- -0.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.93%
- Year Change
- 5.06%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.6%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- -12.8
- Fcst
- 4.8
- Prev
- 23.2
- Act
- 4.6
- Fcst
- 8.3
- Prev
- 5.6
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 3.524 M
- Fcst
- -2.689 M
- Prev
- 3.715 M
- Act
- -0.703 M
- Fcst
- -0.276 M
- Prev
- -0.763 M