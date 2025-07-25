QuotesSections
Currencies / JHSC
Back to US Stock Market

JHSC: John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

41.60 USD 0.23 (0.56%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JHSC exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.23 and at a high of 41.60.

Follow John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

JHSC News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is JHSC stock price today?

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock is priced at 41.60 today. It trades within 41.23 - 41.60, yesterday's close was 41.37, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of JHSC shows these updates.

Does John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock pay dividends?

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF is currently valued at 41.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.23% and USD. View the chart live to track JHSC movements.

How to buy JHSC stock?

You can buy John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF shares at the current price of 41.60. Orders are usually placed near 41.60 or 41.90, while 11 and 0.90% show market activity. Follow JHSC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into JHSC stock?

Investing in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.96 - 44.09 and current price 41.60. Many compare -0.05% and 16.17% before placing orders at 41.60 or 41.90. Explore the JHSC price chart live with daily changes.

What are John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the past year was 44.09. Within 31.96 - 44.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF performance using the live chart.

What are John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) over the year was 31.96. Comparing it with the current 41.60 and 31.96 - 44.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JHSC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did JHSC stock split?

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.37, and 4.23% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
41.23 41.60
Year Range
31.96 44.09
Previous Close
41.37
Open
41.23
Bid
41.60
Ask
41.90
Low
41.23
High
41.60
Volume
11
Daily Change
0.56%
Month Change
-0.05%
6 Months Change
16.17%
Year Change
4.23%
14 October, Tuesday
00:00
ALL
IMF Meeting
Act
Fcst
Prev
08:00
ALL
IEA Monthly Oil Market Report
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:20
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:25
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev