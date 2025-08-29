QuotesSections
Currencies / ITB
ITB: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

107.00 USD 2.23 (2.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ITB exchange rate has changed by -2.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.74 and at a high of 109.29.

Follow iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
106.74 109.29
Year Range
82.71 127.43
Previous Close
109.23
Open
109.28
Bid
107.00
Ask
107.30
Low
106.74
High
109.29
Volume
4.383 K
Daily Change
-2.04%
Month Change
-0.46%
6 Months Change
16.12%
Year Change
-10.00%
