ITB: iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

107.00 USD 2.23 (2.04%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

ITB 환율이 오늘 -2.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 106.74이고 고가는 109.29이었습니다.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

ITB News

자주 묻는 질문

What is ITB stock price today?

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock is priced at 107.00 today. It trades within 106.74 - 109.29, yesterday's close was 109.23, and trading volume reached 4383. The live price chart of ITB shows these updates.

Does iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is currently valued at 107.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.00% and USD. View the chart live to track ITB movements.

How to buy ITB stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF shares at the current price of 107.00. Orders are usually placed near 107.00 or 107.30, while 4383 and -2.09% show market activity. Follow ITB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ITB stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF involves considering the yearly range 82.71 - 127.43 and current price 107.00. Many compare -0.46% and 16.12% before placing orders at 107.00 or 107.30. Explore the ITB price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the past year was 127.43. Within 82.71 - 127.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 109.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) over the year was 82.71. Comparing it with the current 107.00 and 82.71 - 127.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ITB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ITB stock split?

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 109.23, and -10.00% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
106.74 109.29
년간 변동
82.71 127.43
이전 종가
109.23
시가
109.28
Bid
107.00
Ask
107.30
저가
106.74
고가
109.29
볼륨
4.383 K
일일 변동
-2.04%
월 변동
-0.46%
6개월 변동
16.12%
년간 변동율
-10.00%
