Currencies / INTC
INTC: Intel Corporation
25.07 USD 0.30 (1.21%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INTC exchange rate has changed by 1.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.69 and at a high of 25.32.
Follow Intel Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
INTC News
- INTC vs. AMD: Which AI-Driven Chip Stock Should You Bet on Now?
- ASML Soars 16% in a Month: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- MGX co-invests with Silver Lake in Altera acquisition
- QQQ ETF News, 9/16/2025 - TipRanks.com
- Intel Targets Lower Spending With Altera Sale Complete
- Why Intel Rallied Today
- Chinese Chip Stocks Surge After U.S. Trade Probe
- Tesla Surge, Alphabet's $3T Milestone Push Nasdaq to Record Highs Ahead of Fed
- Why Intel (INTC) Stock Is Climbing Today
- Nvidia, Alaska Air and Warner Bros Discovery fall premarket; Apple, Tesla rise
- Intel lowers full-year expense target
- S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs ahead of Fed meeting; Tesla jumps
- S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs at start of Fed meeting week; Tesla advances
- Intel Cuts 2025 Spending Target After Altera Sale to Silver Lake
- Why Is Intel Stock Gaining Monday? - Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
- Republican Representative Tim Moore Loads Up On Leveraged Small-Cap Bets Against US Economy: Here Are His Latest Trades - Direxion Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (ARCA:TZA)
- 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in September
- How Musk’s Optimus Could Create a New Investing Boom
- Intel Stock: America’s $8.9 Billion Stake In A Semiconductor Resurrection (NASDAQ:INTC)
- This $2 Billion Hedge Fund Led By a Former OpenAI Researcher Is Betting Against All Semiconductor Stocks Except These 2 Industry Giants
- These Were the 3 Top-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- This Was the Top-Performing Stock in the Nasdaq-100 in August 2025
- These Were the 3 Top-Performing Stocks in the Nasdaq-100 in August 2025
- Taiwan Semiconductor renforcera son réseau de fabrication de puces avec le hub de services de Pingtung | Benzinga France
Daily Range
24.69 25.32
Year Range
17.67 27.55
- Previous Close
- 24.77
- Open
- 24.79
- Bid
- 25.07
- Ask
- 25.37
- Low
- 24.69
- High
- 25.32
- Volume
- 31.872 K
- Daily Change
- 1.21%
- Month Change
- 5.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.98%
- Year Change
- 6.82%
