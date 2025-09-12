QuotesSections
Currencies / INTC
INTC: Intel Corporation

25.07 USD 0.30 (1.21%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

INTC exchange rate has changed by 1.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.69 and at a high of 25.32.

Follow Intel Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

INTC News

Daily Range
24.69 25.32
Year Range
17.67 27.55
Previous Close
24.77
Open
24.79
Bid
25.07
Ask
25.37
Low
24.69
High
25.32
Volume
31.872 K
Daily Change
1.21%
Month Change
5.03%
6 Months Change
10.98%
Year Change
6.82%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%