KurseKategorien
Währungen / INTC
Zurück zum Aktien

INTC: Intel Corporation

30.57 USD 5.67 (22.77%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von INTC hat sich für heute um 22.77% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 30.16 bis zu einem Hoch von 32.38 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Intel Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

INTC News

Tagesspanne
30.16 32.38
Jahresspanne
17.67 32.38
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
24.90
Eröffnung
31.78
Bid
30.57
Ask
30.87
Tief
30.16
Hoch
32.38
Volumen
521.547 K
Tagesänderung
22.77%
Monatsänderung
28.07%
6-Monatsänderung
35.33%
Jahresänderung
30.25%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K