Währungen / INTC
INTC: Intel Corporation
30.57 USD 5.67 (22.77%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von INTC hat sich für heute um 22.77% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 30.16 bis zu einem Hoch von 32.38 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Intel Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
INTC News
Tagesspanne
30.16 32.38
Jahresspanne
17.67 32.38
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 24.90
- Eröffnung
- 31.78
- Bid
- 30.57
- Ask
- 30.87
- Tief
- 30.16
- Hoch
- 32.38
- Volumen
- 521.547 K
- Tagesänderung
- 22.77%
- Monatsänderung
- 28.07%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 35.33%
- Jahresänderung
- 30.25%
