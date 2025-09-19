Valute / INTC
INTC: Intel Corporation
29.58 USD 0.99 (3.24%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio INTC ha avuto una variazione del -3.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 29.33 e ad un massimo di 30.62.
Segui le dinamiche di Intel Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
29.33 30.62
Intervallo Annuale
17.67 32.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.57
- Apertura
- 30.43
- Bid
- 29.58
- Ask
- 29.88
- Minimo
- 29.33
- Massimo
- 30.62
- Volume
- 204.560 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- 23.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 30.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- 26.03%
20 settembre, sabato