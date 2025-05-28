- Overview
INQQ: Exchange Traded Concepts Trust India Internet & Ecommerce ETF
INQQ exchange rate has changed by 1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.45 and at a high of 16.46.
Follow Exchange Traded Concepts Trust India Internet & Ecommerce ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is INQQ stock price today?
Exchange Traded Concepts Trust India Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock is priced at 16.45 today. It trades within 16.45 - 16.46, yesterday's close was 16.26, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of INQQ shows these updates.
Does Exchange Traded Concepts Trust India Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock pay dividends?
Exchange Traded Concepts Trust India Internet & Ecommerce ETF is currently valued at 16.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.91% and USD. View the chart live to track INQQ movements.
How to buy INQQ stock?
You can buy Exchange Traded Concepts Trust India Internet & Ecommerce ETF shares at the current price of 16.45. Orders are usually placed near 16.45 or 16.75, while 3 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow INQQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into INQQ stock?
Investing in Exchange Traded Concepts Trust India Internet & Ecommerce ETF involves considering the yearly range 13.25 - 17.34 and current price 16.45. Many compare 4.38% and 7.45% before placing orders at 16.45 or 16.75. Explore the INQQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are INQQ The India Internet ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of INQQ The India Internet ETF in the past year was 17.34. Within 13.25 - 17.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Exchange Traded Concepts Trust India Internet & Ecommerce ETF performance using the live chart.
What are INQQ The India Internet ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of INQQ The India Internet ETF (INQQ) over the year was 13.25. Comparing it with the current 16.45 and 13.25 - 17.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch INQQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did INQQ stock split?
Exchange Traded Concepts Trust India Internet & Ecommerce ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.26, and 4.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.26
- Open
- 16.46
- Bid
- 16.45
- Ask
- 16.75
- Low
- 16.45
- High
- 16.46
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 1.17%
- Month Change
- 4.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.45%
- Year Change
- 4.91%
