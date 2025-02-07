Currencies / IESC
IESC: IES Holdings Inc
366.34 USD 3.40 (0.92%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IESC exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 358.94 and at a high of 372.48.
Follow IES Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
358.94 372.48
Year Range
146.51 388.70
- Previous Close
- 369.74
- Open
- 369.74
- Bid
- 366.34
- Ask
- 366.64
- Low
- 358.94
- High
- 372.48
- Volume
- 91
- Daily Change
- -0.92%
- Month Change
- 9.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 118.06%
- Year Change
- 84.17%
