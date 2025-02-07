QuotesSections
Currencies / IESC
IESC: IES Holdings Inc

366.34 USD 3.40 (0.92%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IESC exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 358.94 and at a high of 372.48.

IESC exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 358.94 and at a high of 372.48.

IESC News

Daily Range
358.94 372.48
Year Range
146.51 388.70
Previous Close
369.74
Open
369.74
Bid
366.34
Ask
366.64
Low
358.94
High
372.48
Volume
91
Daily Change
-0.92%
Month Change
9.43%
6 Months Change
118.06%
Year Change
84.17%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%