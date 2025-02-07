Valute / IESC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
IESC: IES Holdings Inc
379.42 USD 1.92 (0.51%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IESC ha avuto una variazione del 0.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 374.02 e ad un massimo di 381.65.
Segui le dinamiche di IES Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IESC News
- Gli azionisti di IES Holdings (IESC) vedono vendite di azioni per 2,59 milioni di dollari
- IES Holdings (IESC) shareholders see $2.59 million in shares sold
- Ies Holdings stock hits all-time high at 373.31 USD
- I am ready, here is the SEC Form 4 report in a readable article for investors
- IES Holdings shares jump 4% as data center demand drives strong Q3 results
- IES Holdings Q3 2025 slides: revenue jumps 16%, backlog hits record $2.1B
- Fidelity Stock Selector Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FDSCX)
- Ies Holdings Inc stock hits all-time high at 336.4 USD
- Louis Navellier’s Best Stock Picks – on Steroids
- IES Holdings: A Real Fixer (NASDAQ:IESC)
- Getting Into My Top Picks at the Right Time Just Got a Whole Lot Easier...
- Ies Holdings stock hits all-time high at 320.33 USD
- 'Everybody Is Chasing The Next AI Hype,' Says Investor. But They're Asking: What Are The Boring Stocks With 'Tech-Like Returns?' - AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- IES Holdings completes executive succession with new CEO appointment
- IES Holdings stock initiated with Buy rating at Freedom Broker
- Thursday’s Insider Activity: Major Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- IES Holdings CEO Jeffrey Gendell sells $9.34 million in stock
- IES Holdings appoints new CEO in executive shake-u
- LRT Capital Management February 2025 Investor Update
- Fidelity Stock Selector Small Cap Fund Q4 2024 Review (Mutual Fund:FDSCX)
- iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Is The Best Buy Into A Hot Market (BATS:IFRA)
- IES Holdings: The Magic Formula Says Buy (NASDAQ:IESC)
- This Is The Average Stock Market Return Over 60 Years
- Jim Cramer Likes This Utilities Stock: 'I Think You've Got A Good One' - A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN), Danaher (NYSE:DHR)
Intervallo Giornaliero
374.02 381.65
Intervallo Annuale
146.51 388.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 377.50
- Apertura
- 378.00
- Bid
- 379.42
- Ask
- 379.72
- Minimo
- 374.02
- Massimo
- 381.65
- Volume
- 322
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.34%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 125.85%
- Variazione Annuale
- 90.75%
20 settembre, sabato