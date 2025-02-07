QuotazioniSezioni
IESC: IES Holdings Inc

379.42 USD 1.92 (0.51%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IESC ha avuto una variazione del 0.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 374.02 e ad un massimo di 381.65.

Segui le dinamiche di IES Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
374.02 381.65
Intervallo Annuale
146.51 388.70
Chiusura Precedente
377.50
Apertura
378.00
Bid
379.42
Ask
379.72
Minimo
374.02
Massimo
381.65
Volume
322
Variazione giornaliera
0.51%
Variazione Mensile
13.34%
Variazione Semestrale
125.85%
Variazione Annuale
90.75%
20 settembre, sabato