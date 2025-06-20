QuotesSections
IEFA: iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

88.86 USD 0.79 (0.90%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IEFA exchange rate has changed by 0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 88.64 and at a high of 88.91.

Follow iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IEFA stock price today?

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock is priced at 88.86 today. It trades within 88.64 - 88.91, yesterday's close was 88.07, and trading volume reached 2676. The live price chart of IEFA shows these updates.

Does iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF is currently valued at 88.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.85% and USD. View the chart live to track IEFA movements.

How to buy IEFA stock?

You can buy iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF shares at the current price of 88.86. Orders are usually placed near 88.86 or 89.16, while 2676 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow IEFA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IEFA stock?

Investing in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF involves considering the yearly range 66.95 - 88.91 and current price 88.86. Many compare 1.36% and 12.64% before placing orders at 88.86 or 89.16. Explore the IEFA price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the past year was 88.91. Within 66.95 - 88.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 88.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) over the year was 66.95. Comparing it with the current 88.86 and 66.95 - 88.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IEFA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IEFA stock split?

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 88.07, and 19.85% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
88.64 88.91
Year Range
66.95 88.91
Previous Close
88.07
Open
88.68
Bid
88.86
Ask
89.16
Low
88.64
High
88.91
Volume
2.676 K
Daily Change
0.90%
Month Change
1.36%
6 Months Change
12.64%
Year Change
19.85%
03 October, Friday
10:05
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
4.2%
Prev
4.3%
12:30
USD
Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
84 K
Prev
22 K
12:30
USD
Participation Rate
Act
Fcst
62.2%
Prev
62.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings m/m
Act
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings y/y
Act
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.7%
12:30
USD
Private Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
98 K
Prev
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
7.8%
Prev
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P Global Services PMI
Act
54.2
Fcst
56.4
Prev
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P Global Composite PMI
Act
53.6
Fcst
55.0
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
424
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
549
17:40
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
23.4 K