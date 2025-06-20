- 개요
IEFA: iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
IEFA 환율이 오늘 0.86%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 88.58이고 고가는 88.98이었습니다.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is IEFA stock price today?
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock is priced at 88.83 today. It trades within 88.58 - 88.98, yesterday's close was 88.07, and trading volume reached 10354. The live price chart of IEFA shows these updates.
Does iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF is currently valued at 88.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.81% and USD. View the chart live to track IEFA movements.
How to buy IEFA stock?
You can buy iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF shares at the current price of 88.83. Orders are usually placed near 88.83 or 89.13, while 10354 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow IEFA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IEFA stock?
Investing in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF involves considering the yearly range 66.95 - 88.98 and current price 88.83. Many compare 1.32% and 12.60% before placing orders at 88.83 or 89.13. Explore the IEFA price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the past year was 88.98. Within 66.95 - 88.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 88.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) over the year was 66.95. Comparing it with the current 88.83 and 66.95 - 88.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IEFA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IEFA stock split?
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 88.07, and 19.81% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 88.07
- 시가
- 88.68
- Bid
- 88.83
- Ask
- 89.13
- 저가
- 88.58
- 고가
- 88.98
- 볼륨
- 10.354 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.86%
- 월 변동
- 1.32%
- 6개월 변동
- 12.60%
- 년간 변동율
- 19.81%