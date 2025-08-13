QuotesSections
HYGV: FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

40.97 USD 0.02 (0.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HYGV exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.93 and at a high of 40.97.

Follow FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HYGV stock price today?

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund stock is priced at 40.97 today. It trades within 40.93 - 40.97, yesterday's close was 40.95, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of HYGV shows these updates.

Does FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund stock pay dividends?

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund is currently valued at 40.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.47% and USD. View the chart live to track HYGV movements.

How to buy HYGV stock?

You can buy FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund shares at the current price of 40.97. Orders are usually placed near 40.97 or 41.27, while 15 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow HYGV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HYGV stock?

Investing in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 38.01 - 41.51 and current price 40.97. Many compare 0.02% and 3.36% before placing orders at 40.97 or 41.27. Explore the HYGV price chart live with daily changes.

What are FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the past year was 41.51. Within 38.01 - 41.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund performance using the live chart.

What are FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) over the year was 38.01. Comparing it with the current 40.97 and 38.01 - 41.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HYGV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HYGV stock split?

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.95, and 0.47% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
40.93 40.97
Year Range
38.01 41.51
Previous Close
40.95
Open
40.95
Bid
40.97
Ask
41.27
Low
40.93
High
40.97
Volume
15
Daily Change
0.05%
Month Change
0.02%
6 Months Change
3.36%
Year Change
0.47%
