- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HVT: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc
HVT exchange rate has changed by -3.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.06 and at a high of 21.02.
Follow Haverty Furniture Companies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HVT News
- Haverty Furniture earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Haverty Furniture (HVT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Presents at 2025 Global Consumer & Retail Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:HVT) 2025-10-14
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Haverty Furniture declares $0.32 per share quarterly dividend
- Havertys (HVT) Q2 Revenue Rises 1.3%
- Haverty Furniture earnings beat by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
- Haverty Furniture (HVT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Heavitree Brewery reports profit surge on property disposal
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 15
- Havertys Announces Participation in 5th Annual Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 25
- Havertys sets cash dividend for common and Class A stock
- Haverty Furniture Companies: Too Soon To Upgrade In Light Of Tariff Uncertainty (NYSE:HVT)
- Top 3 Consumer Stocks That Are Set To Fly This Quarter - Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT), Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 16
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of March 2
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HVT stock price today?
Haverty Furniture Companies Inc stock is priced at 20.11 today. It trades within 20.06 - 21.02, yesterday's close was 20.85, and trading volume reached 165. The live price chart of HVT shows these updates.
Does Haverty Furniture Companies Inc stock pay dividends?
Haverty Furniture Companies Inc is currently valued at 20.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.06% and USD. View the chart live to track HVT movements.
How to buy HVT stock?
You can buy Haverty Furniture Companies Inc shares at the current price of 20.11. Orders are usually placed near 20.11 or 20.41, while 165 and -3.08% show market activity. Follow HVT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HVT stock?
Investing in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc involves considering the yearly range 17.01 - 24.91 and current price 20.11. Many compare -7.63% and 1.72% before placing orders at 20.11 or 20.41. Explore the HVT price chart live with daily changes.
What are HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC in the past year was 24.91. Within 17.01 - 24.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Haverty Furniture Companies Inc performance using the live chart.
What are HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC (HVT) over the year was 17.01. Comparing it with the current 20.11 and 17.01 - 24.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HVT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HVT stock split?
Haverty Furniture Companies Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.85, and -11.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.85
- Open
- 20.75
- Bid
- 20.11
- Ask
- 20.41
- Low
- 20.06
- High
- 21.02
- Volume
- 165
- Daily Change
- -3.55%
- Month Change
- -7.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.72%
- Year Change
- -11.06%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 3.1%
- Prev
- 3.8%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 2.3%
- Prev
- 2.5%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 4.6%
- Prev
- 7.5%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev