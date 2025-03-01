QuotesSections
HVT: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc

20.11 USD 0.74 (3.55%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HVT exchange rate has changed by -3.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.06 and at a high of 21.02.

Follow Haverty Furniture Companies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HVT stock price today?

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc stock is priced at 20.11 today. It trades within 20.06 - 21.02, yesterday's close was 20.85, and trading volume reached 165. The live price chart of HVT shows these updates.

Does Haverty Furniture Companies Inc stock pay dividends?

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc is currently valued at 20.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.06% and USD. View the chart live to track HVT movements.

How to buy HVT stock?

You can buy Haverty Furniture Companies Inc shares at the current price of 20.11. Orders are usually placed near 20.11 or 20.41, while 165 and -3.08% show market activity. Follow HVT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HVT stock?

Investing in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc involves considering the yearly range 17.01 - 24.91 and current price 20.11. Many compare -7.63% and 1.72% before placing orders at 20.11 or 20.41. Explore the HVT price chart live with daily changes.

What are HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC stock highest prices?

The highest price of HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC in the past year was 24.91. Within 17.01 - 24.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Haverty Furniture Companies Inc performance using the live chart.

What are HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES INC (HVT) over the year was 17.01. Comparing it with the current 20.11 and 17.01 - 24.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HVT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HVT stock split?

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.85, and -11.06% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
20.06 21.02
Year Range
17.01 24.91
Previous Close
20.85
Open
20.75
Bid
20.11
Ask
20.41
Low
20.06
High
21.02
Volume
165
Daily Change
-3.55%
Month Change
-7.63%
6 Months Change
1.72%
Year Change
-11.06%
30 October, Thursday
12:30
USD
GDP q/q
Act
Fcst
3.1%
Prev
3.8%
12:30
USD
Real PCE q/q
Act
Fcst
2.3%
Prev
2.5%
12:30
USD
GDP Sales q/q
Act
Fcst
4.6%
Prev
7.5%
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:55
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev