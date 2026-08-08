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HUTG: Leverage Shares 2X Long HUT Daily ETF
HUTG exchange rate has changed by -3.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.93 and at a high of 17.19.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long HUT Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HUTG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long HUT Daily ETF stock is priced at 15.17 today. It trades within 13.93 - 17.19, yesterday's close was 15.80, and trading volume reached 380. The live price chart of HUTG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long HUT Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long HUT Daily ETF is currently valued at 15.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.94% and USD. View the chart live to track HUTG movements.
How to buy HUTG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long HUT Daily ETF shares at the current price of 15.17. Orders are usually placed near 15.17 or 15.47, while 380 and -11.55% show market activity. Follow HUTG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HUTG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long HUT Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 5.37 - 48.10 and current price 15.17. Many compare -26.39% and 59.85% before placing orders at 15.17 or 15.47. Explore the HUTG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long HUT Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long HUT Daily ETF in the past year was 48.10. Within 5.37 - 48.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long HUT Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long HUT Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long HUT Daily ETF (HUTG) over the year was 5.37. Comparing it with the current 15.17 and 5.37 - 48.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HUTG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HUTG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long HUT Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.80, and -2.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.80
- Open
- 17.15
- Bid
- 15.17
- Ask
- 15.47
- Low
- 13.93
- High
- 17.19
- Volume
- 380
- Daily Change
- -3.99%
- Month Change
- -26.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 59.85%
- Year Change
- -2.94%