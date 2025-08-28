QuotesSections
Currencies / HUBS
Back to US Stock Market

HUBS: HubSpot Inc

505.22 USD 2.96 (0.58%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HUBS exchange rate has changed by -0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 498.92 and at a high of 506.11.

Follow HubSpot Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HUBS News

Daily Range
498.92 506.11
Year Range
421.50 881.13
Previous Close
508.18
Open
504.88
Bid
505.22
Ask
505.52
Low
498.92
High
506.11
Volume
286
Daily Change
-0.58%
Month Change
7.37%
6 Months Change
-11.57%
Year Change
-4.96%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%