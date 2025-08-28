Currencies / HUBS
HUBS: HubSpot Inc
505.22 USD 2.96 (0.58%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HUBS exchange rate has changed by -0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 498.92 and at a high of 506.11.
Follow HubSpot Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HUBS News
- HubSpot stock rating reiterated at Buy by Truist on positive INBOUND feedback
- HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
- Consumer Tech News (September 1 – September 5): Apple AI Push, Palantir Expands Partnerships, Tesla Robotaxi Surge, NVIDIA's $1.5B Chip Deal - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- HubSpot stock rating reiterated at Outperform by BMO Capital
- HubSpot stock rating reiterated at Buy by Canaccord Genuity
- HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Analyst/Investor Day - Slideshow (NYSE:HUBS)
- What's Going On With HubSpot Stock Thursday? - HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)
- What’s dragging down Salesforce’s stock? It may be a bigger problem than AI.
- This HubSpot Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Entergy (NYSE:ETR), AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)
- HubSpot stock maintains Overweight rating at Piper Sandler on new growth vectors
- HubSpot shares in focus after unveiling new AI-optimized marketing strategy
- HubSpot stock rating reiterated at Overweight by KeyBanc on AI monetization
- HubSpot stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Mizuho on AI features
- HubSpot stock maintains Buy rating at Needham following customer event
- HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Analyst/Investor Day Transcript
- HubSpot stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Raymond James
- How HubSpot Aims To Win In AI With Supercharged Human-Agent Teams
- HubSpot unveils loop marketing strategy to address AI disruption
- Bernstein upgrades HubSpot on easing macro risks and lower valuation
- Bernstein upgrades HubSpot stock to Outperform on improved macro outlook
- 5 big analyst AI moves: AI stocks’ valuations nearing dotcom levels; AMD upgraded
- Can HUBS' AI Innovation Boost its Competitive Edge in the CRM Space?
- HubSpot stock maintains Buy rating at Stifel ahead of INBOUND event
- Baird Mid Cap Growth Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
Daily Range
498.92 506.11
Year Range
421.50 881.13
- Previous Close
- 508.18
- Open
- 504.88
- Bid
- 505.22
- Ask
- 505.52
- Low
- 498.92
- High
- 506.11
- Volume
- 286
- Daily Change
- -0.58%
- Month Change
- 7.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -11.57%
- Year Change
- -4.96%
