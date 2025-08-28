Valute / HUBS
HUBS: HubSpot Inc
518.81 USD 5.69 (1.11%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HUBS ha avuto una variazione del 1.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 509.44 e ad un massimo di 520.65.
Segui le dinamiche di HubSpot Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HUBS News
- Valutazione delle azioni HubSpot confermata a Buy da Truist dopo feedback positivo da INBOUND
- HubSpot stock rating reiterated at Buy by Truist on positive INBOUND feedback
- HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
- Consumer Tech News (September 1 – September 5): Apple AI Push, Palantir Expands Partnerships, Tesla Robotaxi Surge, NVIDIA's $1.5B Chip Deal - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- HubSpot stock rating reiterated at Outperform by BMO Capital
- HubSpot stock rating reiterated at Buy by Canaccord Genuity
- HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Analyst/Investor Day - Slideshow (NYSE:HUBS)
- What's Going On With HubSpot Stock Thursday? - HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)
- What’s dragging down Salesforce’s stock? It may be a bigger problem than AI.
- This HubSpot Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Entergy (NYSE:ETR), AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)
- HubSpot stock maintains Overweight rating at Piper Sandler on new growth vectors
- HubSpot shares in focus after unveiling new AI-optimized marketing strategy
- HubSpot stock rating reiterated at Overweight by KeyBanc on AI monetization
- HubSpot stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Mizuho on AI features
- HubSpot stock maintains Buy rating at Needham following customer event
- HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Analyst/Investor Day Transcript
- HubSpot stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Raymond James
- How HubSpot Aims To Win In AI With Supercharged Human-Agent Teams
- HubSpot unveils loop marketing strategy to address AI disruption
- Bernstein upgrades HubSpot on easing macro risks and lower valuation
- Bernstein upgrades HubSpot stock to Outperform on improved macro outlook
- 5 big analyst AI moves: AI stocks’ valuations nearing dotcom levels; AMD upgraded
- Can HUBS' AI Innovation Boost its Competitive Edge in the CRM Space?
- HubSpot stock maintains Buy rating at Stifel ahead of INBOUND event
Intervallo Giornaliero
509.44 520.65
Intervallo Annuale
421.50 881.13
- Chiusura Precedente
- 513.12
- Apertura
- 517.00
- Bid
- 518.81
- Ask
- 519.11
- Minimo
- 509.44
- Massimo
- 520.65
- Volume
- 1.010 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- 10.26%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.19%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.40%
20 settembre, sabato