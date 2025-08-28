QuotazioniSezioni
HUBS: HubSpot Inc

518.81 USD 5.69 (1.11%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HUBS ha avuto una variazione del 1.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 509.44 e ad un massimo di 520.65.

Segui le dinamiche di HubSpot Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
509.44 520.65
Intervallo Annuale
421.50 881.13
Chiusura Precedente
513.12
Apertura
517.00
Bid
518.81
Ask
519.11
Minimo
509.44
Massimo
520.65
Volume
1.010 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.11%
Variazione Mensile
10.26%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.19%
Variazione Annuale
-2.40%
20 settembre, sabato