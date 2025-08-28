CotationsSections
Devises / HUBS
Retour à Actions

HUBS: HubSpot Inc

518.81 USD 5.69 (1.11%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de HUBS a changé de 1.11% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 509.44 et à un maximum de 520.65.

Suivez la dynamique HubSpot Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HUBS Nouvelles

Range quotidien
509.44 520.65
Range Annuel
421.50 881.13
Clôture Précédente
513.12
Ouverture
517.00
Bid
518.81
Ask
519.11
Plus Bas
509.44
Plus Haut
520.65
Volume
1.010 K
Changement quotidien
1.11%
Changement Mensuel
10.26%
Changement à 6 Mois
-9.19%
Changement Annuel
-2.40%
20 septembre, samedi