Devises / HUBS
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
HUBS: HubSpot Inc
518.81 USD 5.69 (1.11%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HUBS a changé de 1.11% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 509.44 et à un maximum de 520.65.
Suivez la dynamique HubSpot Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HUBS Nouvelles
- La notation de l’action HubSpot maintenue à l’achat par Truist suite aux retours positifs d’INBOUND
- HubSpot stock rating reiterated at Buy by Truist on positive INBOUND feedback
- HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
- Consumer Tech News (September 1 – September 5): Apple AI Push, Palantir Expands Partnerships, Tesla Robotaxi Surge, NVIDIA's $1.5B Chip Deal - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- HubSpot stock rating reiterated at Outperform by BMO Capital
- HubSpot stock rating reiterated at Buy by Canaccord Genuity
- HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Analyst/Investor Day - Slideshow (NYSE:HUBS)
- What's Going On With HubSpot Stock Thursday? - HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)
- What’s dragging down Salesforce’s stock? It may be a bigger problem than AI.
- This HubSpot Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday - Entergy (NYSE:ETR), AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)
- HubSpot stock maintains Overweight rating at Piper Sandler on new growth vectors
- HubSpot shares in focus after unveiling new AI-optimized marketing strategy
- HubSpot stock rating reiterated at Overweight by KeyBanc on AI monetization
- HubSpot stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Mizuho on AI features
- HubSpot stock maintains Buy rating at Needham following customer event
- HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS) Analyst/Investor Day Transcript
- HubSpot stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Raymond James
- How HubSpot Aims To Win In AI With Supercharged Human-Agent Teams
- HubSpot unveils loop marketing strategy to address AI disruption
- Bernstein upgrades HubSpot on easing macro risks and lower valuation
- Bernstein upgrades HubSpot stock to Outperform on improved macro outlook
- 5 big analyst AI moves: AI stocks’ valuations nearing dotcom levels; AMD upgraded
- Can HUBS' AI Innovation Boost its Competitive Edge in the CRM Space?
- HubSpot stock maintains Buy rating at Stifel ahead of INBOUND event
Range quotidien
509.44 520.65
Range Annuel
421.50 881.13
- Clôture Précédente
- 513.12
- Ouverture
- 517.00
- Bid
- 518.81
- Ask
- 519.11
- Plus Bas
- 509.44
- Plus Haut
- 520.65
- Volume
- 1.010 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.11%
- Changement Mensuel
- 10.26%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -9.19%
- Changement Annuel
- -2.40%
20 septembre, samedi