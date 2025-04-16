Currencies / HTZWW
HTZWW: Hertz Global Holdings Inc - Warrant
3.3000 USD 0.1000 (2.94%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HTZWW exchange rate has changed by -2.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.2700 and at a high of 3.3658.
Follow Hertz Global Holdings Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HTZWW News
Daily Range
3.2700 3.3658
Year Range
0.9040 4.9800
- Previous Close
- 3.4000
- Open
- 3.2700
- Bid
- 3.3000
- Ask
- 3.3030
- Low
- 3.2700
- High
- 3.3658
- Volume
- 73
- Daily Change
- -2.94%
- Month Change
- 13.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 265.04%
- Year Change
- 50.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%