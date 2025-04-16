QuotesSections
HTZWW
HTZWW: Hertz Global Holdings Inc - Warrant

3.3000 USD 0.1000 (2.94%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HTZWW exchange rate has changed by -2.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.2700 and at a high of 3.3658.

Follow Hertz Global Holdings Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
3.2700 3.3658
Year Range
0.9040 4.9800
Previous Close
3.4000
Open
3.2700
Bid
3.3000
Ask
3.3030
Low
3.2700
High
3.3658
Volume
73
Daily Change
-2.94%
Month Change
13.40%
6 Months Change
265.04%
Year Change
50.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%