货币 / HTZWW
HTZWW: Hertz Global Holdings Inc - Warrant
3.4550 USD 0.1310 (3.94%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HTZWW汇率已更改3.94%。当日，交易品种以低点3.2900和高点3.5500进行交易。
关注Hertz Global Holdings Inc - Warrant动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
HTZWW新闻
日范围
3.2900 3.5500
年范围
0.9040 4.9800
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.3240
- 开盘价
- 3.2900
- 卖价
- 3.4550
- 买价
- 3.4580
- 最低价
- 3.2900
- 最高价
- 3.5500
- 交易量
- 71
- 日变化
- 3.94%
- 月变化
- 18.73%
- 6个月变化
- 282.19%
- 年变化
- 57.76%
