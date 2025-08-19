QuotesSections
HSY: The Hershey Company

192.38 USD 6.77 (3.65%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HSY exchange rate has changed by 3.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 188.71 and at a high of 193.41.

Follow The Hershey Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
188.71 193.41
Year Range
140.13 208.03
Previous Close
185.61
Open
192.50
Bid
192.38
Ask
192.68
Low
188.71
High
193.41
Volume
2.534 K
Daily Change
3.65%
Month Change
4.77%
6 Months Change
12.05%
Year Change
0.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%