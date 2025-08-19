Currencies / HSY
HSY: The Hershey Company
192.38 USD 6.77 (3.65%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HSY exchange rate has changed by 3.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 188.71 and at a high of 193.41.
Follow The Hershey Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HSY News
Daily Range
188.71 193.41
Year Range
140.13 208.03
- Previous Close
- 185.61
- Open
- 192.50
- Bid
- 192.38
- Ask
- 192.68
- Low
- 188.71
- High
- 193.41
- Volume
- 2.534 K
- Daily Change
- 3.65%
- Month Change
- 4.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.05%
- Year Change
- 0.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%