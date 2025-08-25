QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HSY
Tornare a Azioni

HSY: The Hershey Company

190.16 USD 1.04 (0.55%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HSY ha avuto una variazione del 0.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 187.97 e ad un massimo di 190.69.

Segui le dinamiche di The Hershey Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HSY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
187.97 190.69
Intervallo Annuale
140.13 208.03
Chiusura Precedente
189.12
Apertura
189.17
Bid
190.16
Ask
190.46
Minimo
187.97
Massimo
190.69
Volume
2.967 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.55%
Variazione Mensile
3.56%
Variazione Semestrale
10.76%
Variazione Annuale
-0.78%
20 settembre, sabato