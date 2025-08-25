Valute / HSY
HSY: The Hershey Company
190.16 USD 1.04 (0.55%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HSY ha avuto una variazione del 0.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 187.97 e ad un massimo di 190.69.
Segui le dinamiche di The Hershey Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
187.97 190.69
Intervallo Annuale
140.13 208.03
- Chiusura Precedente
- 189.12
- Apertura
- 189.17
- Bid
- 190.16
- Ask
- 190.46
- Minimo
- 187.97
- Massimo
- 190.69
- Volume
- 2.967 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.56%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.78%
20 settembre, sabato