货币 / HSY
HSY: The Hershey Company
193.35 USD 7.74 (4.17%)
版块: 消费防御 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HSY汇率已更改4.17%。当日，交易品种以低点188.71和高点195.35进行交易。
关注The Hershey Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HSY新闻
- Goldman Sachs upgrades Hershey Co. to "buy" amid improved market share trends
- Hershey’s pricing power to ease high cocoa cost, says Goldman Sachs
- Stock Market Today: Nasdaq-100 seeks 10th consecutive green day as Fed meeting begins
- Hershey Gets Double Upgrade From Goldman Sachs on Market Share Gains
- 高盛上调好时评级至买入，因前景改善
- Goldman Sachs upgrades Hershey stock rating to Buy on improved outlook
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- Hershey teams up with Shaquille O’Neal for unexpected candy launch
- Alibaba To Rally Around 35%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- Hershey stock price target raised to $167 from $160 at Piper Sandler on Canadian tariff relief
- Top 50 High-Quality Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- SCHD ETF Alternative Strategy, CAGR Improves To 15.11%
- Hershey Targets $400M in Cost Savings: Where Does It Stand Now?
- Factbox-Food companies to phase out artificial colors amid ’Make America Healthy Again’ campaign
- Hershey: Sweet Brand, Bitter Valuation Risks (NYSE:HSY)
- Hershey (HSY) Down 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Pfizer: Finally Some Fortune, Plus Twenty High-Quality Dividend Growth Valuations (PFE)
- Hershey director Juan R. Perez to retire from board in October
- Hershey rivals find a solution to chocolate's biggest crisis
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: WisdomTree, SkyWest & PepsiCo in Focus
- US consumers with prime credit are starting to slip on payments
- McDonald’s joins the pumpkin spice war with its fall 2025 menu
- Bitter Beans: Mondelez Wins Regardless (NASDAQ:MDLZ)
日范围
188.71 195.35
年范围
140.13 208.03
- 前一天收盘价
- 185.61
- 开盘价
- 192.50
- 卖价
- 193.35
- 买价
- 193.65
- 最低价
- 188.71
- 最高价
- 195.35
- 交易量
- 6.571 K
- 日变化
- 4.17%
- 月变化
- 5.30%
- 6个月变化
- 12.62%
- 年变化
- 0.89%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值