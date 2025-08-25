KurseKategorien
HSY: The Hershey Company

189.12 USD 1.90 (0.99%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von HSY hat sich für heute um -0.99% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 187.58 bis zu einem Hoch von 190.50 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die The Hershey Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
187.58 190.50
Jahresspanne
140.13 208.03
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
191.02
Eröffnung
188.95
Bid
189.12
Ask
189.42
Tief
187.58
Hoch
190.50
Volumen
2.808 K
Tagesänderung
-0.99%
Monatsänderung
3.00%
6-Monatsänderung
10.15%
Jahresänderung
-1.32%
