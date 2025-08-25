Währungen / HSY
HSY: The Hershey Company
189.12 USD 1.90 (0.99%)
Sektor: Konjunkturunabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HSY hat sich für heute um -0.99% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 187.58 bis zu einem Hoch von 190.50 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die The Hershey Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HSY News
Tagesspanne
187.58 190.50
Jahresspanne
140.13 208.03
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 191.02
- Eröffnung
- 188.95
- Bid
- 189.12
- Ask
- 189.42
- Tief
- 187.58
- Hoch
- 190.50
- Volumen
- 2.808 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.99%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.00%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 10.15%
- Jahresänderung
- -1.32%
