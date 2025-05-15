Currencies / HOVR
HOVR: New Horizon Aircraft Ltd - Class A
1.71 USD 0.05 (2.84%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HOVR exchange rate has changed by -2.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.69 and at a high of 1.78.
Follow New Horizon Aircraft Ltd - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOVR News
- Horizon Aircraft begins building full-scale eVTOL prototype
- Horizon Aircraft reports successful fan-in-wing transition flight
- New Horizon Aircraft Stock Soars 196%, Insider Sells 50,000 Shares
- Horizon Aircraft and ZeroAvia partner on hydrogen-electric VTOL
- New horizon aircraft CEO Robinson sells $438k in shares
- New horizon aircraft CEO Robinson buys $2499 in shares
- New horizon aircraft CFO Merker buys $1.7k in shares
- New horizon aircraft COO O’Neill buys $1476 in shares
- New Horizon Aircraft regains Nasdaq compliance after meeting minimum bid
- Horizon Aircraft Partners with Renowned Designer Andrea Mocellin to Shape the Future of Air Mobility
- Horizon Aircraft partners with MT-Propeller for eVTOL development
- Trump Launches Aviation Overhaul: Archer, Joby, New Horizon, AeroVironment Rally As US Targets Drone, eVTOL, Supersonic Comeback - Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)
- Tuesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- New horizon aircraft COO Jason O’Neill buys $17,769 in shares
- New Horizon Aircraft CFO acquires $18,390 in shares
- New Horizon Aircraft CEO Eric Brandon Robinson buys $26,671 in shares
- Oak Ridge Financial sets $2.35 target on Horizon Aircraft stock
- Horizon Aircraft to Participate in Jefferies eVTOL/AAM Summit
- Horizon Aircraft achieves eVTOL full wing transition
Daily Range
1.69 1.78
Year Range
0.24 2.52
- Previous Close
- 1.76
- Open
- 1.78
- Bid
- 1.71
- Ask
- 2.01
- Low
- 1.69
- High
- 1.78
- Volume
- 347
- Daily Change
- -2.84%
- Month Change
- 0.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 228.85%
- Year Change
- 248.98%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev