HGER: Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF
HGER exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.06 and at a high of 26.17.
Follow Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HGER News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HGER stock price today?
Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF stock is priced at 26.15 today. It trades within 26.06 - 26.17, yesterday's close was 26.01, and trading volume reached 583. The live price chart of HGER shows these updates.
Does Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF is currently valued at 26.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.14% and USD. View the chart live to track HGER movements.
How to buy HGER stock?
You can buy Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 26.15. Orders are usually placed near 26.15 or 26.45, while 583 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow HGER updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HGER stock?
Investing in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.73 - 26.17 and current price 26.15. Many compare 1.75% and 12.28% before placing orders at 26.15 or 26.45. Explore the HGER price chart live with daily changes.
What are Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the past year was 26.17. Within 21.73 - 26.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (HGER) over the year was 21.73. Comparing it with the current 26.15 and 21.73 - 26.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HGER moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HGER stock split?
Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.01, and 14.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.01
- Open
- 26.11
- Bid
- 26.15
- Ask
- 26.45
- Low
- 26.06
- High
- 26.17
- Volume
- 583
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- 1.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.28%
- Year Change
- 14.14%
