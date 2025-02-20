시세섹션
통화 / HGER
주식로 돌아가기

HGER: Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

26.15 USD 0.14 (0.54%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

HGER 환율이 오늘 0.54%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.06이고 고가는 26.17이었습니다.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

HGER News

자주 묻는 질문

오늘 HGER 주식의 가격은?

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF 주식은 당일 26.15에 가격이 책정되며 26.06 - 26.17 내에서 거래되고 어제의 종가는 26.01 였고 거래 볼륨은 583이었습니다. HGER의 라이브 가격 차트는 이러한 내용을 보여줍니다.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF 주식이 배당금을 지불하는지 여부는?

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF은 현재 26.15로 가격이 매겨져 있습니다. 배당 정책은 회사에 따라 다릅니다. 투자자는 14.14% 및 USD를 지켜 봅니다. HGER의 움직임을 추적하려면 차트 라이브를 확인해 보세요.

HGER 주식을 매수하는 방법은?

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF의 주식을 현재 26.15의 가격으로 구입할 수 있습니다. 주문은 일반적으로 또는 26.45 근처로 접수되며 583 및 0.15%는 시장의 활동을 보여줍니다. 오늘 라이브 차트에서 HGER의 업데이트를 확인해 보세요.

HGER 주식에 투자하는 방법은?

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF에 대한 투자시에는 연간 변동폭 21.73 - 26.17 및 현재 가격 26.15을 고려해야합니다. 많은 사람들이 또는 로 주문을 하기 전에 1.75% 및 12.28%를 비교합니다. HGER 가격 차트를 확인해 매일의 변동을 확인하세요.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF 주식 최고가는?

지난해 Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF의 최고가는 26.17였습니다. 21.73 - 26.17 내에서 주식은 현저하게 변동했으며 26.01와 비교하면 지지선을 확인하는데에 도움이됩니다. 라이브 차트를 사용하여 Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF의 움직임을 살펴보세요.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF 최저가는?

연중 Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (HGER)의 최저 가격은 21.73였습니다. 현재 26.15 및 21.73 - 26.17와 비교하여 잠재적인 장기 진입 지점을 확인합니다. HGER의 자세한 움직임은 차트 라이브에서 확인해 보세요.

HGER 주식의 분할은 언제였는지?

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF은 과거에 주식 분할을 거쳤습니다. 이러한 변경 사항은 기업의 조치 후 , 26.01 및 14.14%에서 볼 수 있습니다.

일일 변동 비율
26.06 26.17
년간 변동
21.73 26.17
이전 종가
26.01
시가
26.11
Bid
26.15
Ask
26.45
저가
26.06
고가
26.17
볼륨
583
일일 변동
0.54%
월 변동
1.75%
6개월 변동
12.28%
년간 변동율
14.14%
08 10월, 수요일
13:30
USD
Fed 금융 감독 부의장 바 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:30
USD
EIA 원유 재고량 변동
활동
3.715 M
예측값
3.334 M
훑어보기
1.792 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil 재고 변동
활동
-0.763 M
예측값
-0.205 M
훑어보기
-0.271 M
17:00
USD
10년 만기 어음 경매
활동
4.117%
예측값
훑어보기
4.033%
18:00
USD
FOMC 회의록
활동
예측값
훑어보기
21:45
USD
Fed 금융 감독 부의장 바 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기