HGER: Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

26.15 USD 0.14 (0.54%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de HGER a changé de 0.54% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 26.06 et à un maximum de 26.17.

Suivez la dynamique Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Foire Aux Questions

Quel est le prix de l'action HGER aujourd'hui ?

L'action Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF est cotée à 26.15 aujourd'hui. Elle se négocie dans 26.06 - 26.17, a clôturé hier à 26.01 et son volume d'échange a atteint 583. Le graphique en temps réel du cours de HGER présente ces mises à jour.

L'action Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF verse-t-elle des dividendes ?

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF est actuellement valorisé à 26.15. La politique de dividendes dépend de l'entreprise, et les investisseurs surveillent également 14.14% et USD. Consultez le graphique en direct pour suivre l'évolution de HGER.

Comment acheter des actions HGER ?

Vous pouvez acheter des actions Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF au cours actuel de 26.15. Les ordres sont généralement placés à proximité de 26.15 ou de 26.45, le 583 et le 0.15% indiquent l'activité du marché. Suivez l'évolution de HGER sur le graphique en direct dès aujourd'hui.

Comment investir dans l'action HGER ?

Investir dans Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF implique de prendre en compte la fourchette annuelle 21.73 - 26.17 et le prix actuel 26.15. Beaucoup comparent 1.75% et 12.28% avant de passer des ordres à 26.15 ou 26.45. Consultez le graphique du cours de HGER en temps réel et les variations quotidiennes.

Quels sont les prix les plus élevés de l'action Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF ?

Le cours le plus élevé de Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF l'année dernière était 26.17. Au cours de 21.73 - 26.17, l'action a connu des fluctuations importantes, et la comparaison avec 26.01 permet d'identifier les niveaux de résistance. Suivez la performance de Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF sur le graphique en temps réel.

Quels sont les prix les plus bas de l'action Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF ?

Le cours le plus bas de Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (HGER) sur l'année a été 21.73. Sa comparaison avec 26.15 et 21.73 - 26.17 actuels révèle des points d'entrée potentiels à long terme. Suivez l'évolution de HGER sur le graphique en direct pour plus de détails.

Quand l'action HGER a-t-elle été divisée ?

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF a connu des fractionnements d'actions par le passé. Ces changements sont visibles dans , 26.01 et 14.14% après les opérations sur titres.

Range quotidien
26.06 26.17
Range Annuel
21.73 26.17
Clôture Précédente
26.01
Ouverture
26.11
Bid
26.15
Ask
26.45
Plus Bas
26.06
Plus Haut
26.17
Volume
583
Changement quotidien
0.54%
Changement Mensuel
1.75%
Changement à 6 Mois
12.28%
Changement Annuel
14.14%
08 octobre, mercredi
13:30
USD
Discours du Vice-Président Barr de la Fed pour la Supervision
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:30
USD
Variation des stocks de pétrole brut de l’EIA
Act
3.715 M
Fcst
3.334 M
Prev
1.792 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Variation des stocks de pétrole brut
Act
-0.763 M
Fcst
-0.205 M
Prev
-0.271 M
17:00
USD
Vente des enchères de billets de banque de 10 ans
Act
4.117%
Fcst
Prev
4.033%
18:00
USD
Procès-verbal du FOMC
Act
Fcst
Prev
21:45
USD
Discours du Vice-Président Barr de la Fed pour la Supervision
Act
Fcst
Prev