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HERE: Quantasing Group Ltd

1.89 USD 0.02 (1.05%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HERE exchange rate has changed by -1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.87 and at a high of 1.92.

Follow Quantasing Group Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
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Trading Applications for HERE

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RangeXpert Plus
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The Premium RangeXpert Extension with Multi-Timeframe Trading Signals for Forex, Gold & Bitcoin RangeXpert+ is the premium extension of the well-known RangeXpert — one of the Top-10 free indicators on the market, with over 10,000 downloads and an extremely active community. While the free version delivers precise breakout signals on a single chart, RangeXpert+ provides exactly what professional traders demand: a complete multi-timeframe cockpit directly in your chart, perfectly optimized for h

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HERE stock price today?

Quantasing Group Ltd stock is priced at 1.89 today. It trades within 1.87 - 1.92, yesterday's close was 1.91, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of HERE shows these updates.

Does Quantasing Group Ltd stock pay dividends?

Quantasing Group Ltd is currently valued at 1.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -68.60% and USD. View the chart live to track HERE movements.

How to buy HERE stock?

You can buy Quantasing Group Ltd shares at the current price of 1.89. Orders are usually placed near 1.89 or 2.19, while 25 and 1.07% show market activity. Follow HERE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HERE stock?

Investing in Quantasing Group Ltd involves considering the yearly range 1.50 - 6.40 and current price 1.89. Many compare -2.07% and -58.55% before placing orders at 1.89 or 2.19. Explore the HERE price chart live with daily changes.

What are Quantasing Group Ltd stock highest prices?

The highest price of Quantasing Group Ltd in the past year was 6.40. Within 1.50 - 6.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Quantasing Group Ltd performance using the live chart.

What are Quantasing Group Ltd stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Quantasing Group Ltd (HERE) over the year was 1.50. Comparing it with the current 1.89 and 1.50 - 6.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HERE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HERE stock split?

Quantasing Group Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.91, and -68.60% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
1.87 1.92
Year Range
1.50 6.40
Previous Close
1.91
Open
1.87
Bid
1.89
Ask
2.19
Low
1.87
High
1.92
Volume
25
Daily Change
-1.05%
Month Change
-2.07%
6 Months Change
-58.55%
Year Change
-68.60%
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