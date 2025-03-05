Currencies / GXAI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GXAI: Gaxos.ai Inc
1.58 USD 0.03 (1.86%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GXAI exchange rate has changed by -1.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.54 and at a high of 1.69.
Follow Gaxos.ai Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GXAI News
- Gaxos.AI (GXAI) Shares Pull Back After Surge On New AI Platform Launch - Gaxos.AI (NASDAQ:GXAI)
- Why Rocket Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Aspen Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:AHL)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.02%
- Nasdaq Down Over 300 Points; Medtronic Posts Upbeat Earnings - Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE), Gaxos.AI (NASDAQ:GXAI)
- Why Gaxos.AI (GXAI) Shares Are Soaring Tuesday - Gaxos.AI (NASDAQ:GXAI)
- US Stocks Mixed; Home Depot Shares Gain After Q2 Results - Gaxos.AI (NASDAQ:GXAI), Home Depot (NYSE:HD)
- OpenAI finds more Chinese groups using ChatGPT for malicious purposes
- What's Going On With Gaxos.AI (GXAI) Stock? - Gaxos.AI (NASDAQ:GXAI)
Daily Range
1.54 1.69
Year Range
1.00 7.50
- Previous Close
- 1.61
- Open
- 1.61
- Bid
- 1.58
- Ask
- 1.88
- Low
- 1.54
- High
- 1.69
- Volume
- 460
- Daily Change
- -1.86%
- Month Change
- -5.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.58%
- Year Change
- -1.86%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev