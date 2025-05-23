Currencies / GVH
GVH: Globavend Holdings Limited - Ord Shares
5.06 USD 0.03 (0.59%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GVH exchange rate has changed by -0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.90 and at a high of 5.16.
Follow Globavend Holdings Limited - Ord Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GVH News
- Why Carisma Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 133%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), CARISMA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM)
- Globavend Holdings Rallies 37.99% in After-Hours Trading Following Reverse Stock Split - Globavend Holdings (NASDAQ:GVH)
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 21 to July 25) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Globavend Holdings Shares Plunge After Reverse Stock Split Announcement - Globavend Holdings (NASDAQ:GVH)
- Litchfield Hills initiates Globavend stock with Buy rating, $0.40 target
- Why ENDRA Life Sciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 61%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)
- US Stocks Mixed; Dow Gains Over 50 Points - BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC), ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)
- Why Thumzup Media Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)
- Globavend and Strawberrynet Cosmetics Execute Strategic Partnershi
- Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $15 Million Public Offering for its Client Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GVH)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.94%
- Crude Oil Gains Over 1%; Walgreens Posts Upbeat Earnings - Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT), Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI)
- Dow Surges 200 Points; US GDP Contracts 0.5% - Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT), Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.25%
- Globavend regains Nasdaq compliance with share price boost
Daily Range
4.90 5.16
Year Range
0.03 10.74
- Previous Close
- 5.09
- Open
- 5.16
- Bid
- 5.06
- Ask
- 5.36
- Low
- 4.90
- High
- 5.16
- Volume
- 117
- Daily Change
- -0.59%
- Month Change
- 1.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 820.00%
- Year Change
- 524.69%
