GVAL: Cambria Global Value ETF
GVAL exchange rate has changed by -0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.21 and at a high of 29.43.
Follow Cambria Global Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GVAL stock price today?
Cambria Global Value ETF stock is priced at 29.26 today. It trades within 29.21 - 29.43, yesterday's close was 29.31, and trading volume reached 109. The live price chart of GVAL shows these updates.
Does Cambria Global Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Cambria Global Value ETF is currently valued at 29.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 35.40% and USD. View the chart live to track GVAL movements.
How to buy GVAL stock?
You can buy Cambria Global Value ETF shares at the current price of 29.26. Orders are usually placed near 29.26 or 29.56, while 109 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow GVAL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GVAL stock?
Investing in Cambria Global Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.40 - 29.71 and current price 29.26. Many compare -0.17% and 14.61% before placing orders at 29.26 or 29.56. Explore the GVAL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cambria Global Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cambria Global Value ETF in the past year was 29.71. Within 20.40 - 29.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cambria Global Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Cambria Global Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) over the year was 20.40. Comparing it with the current 29.26 and 20.40 - 29.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GVAL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GVAL stock split?
Cambria Global Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.31, and 35.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.31
- Open
- 29.27
- Bid
- 29.26
- Ask
- 29.56
- Low
- 29.21
- High
- 29.43
- Volume
- 109
- Daily Change
- -0.17%
- Month Change
- -0.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.61%
- Year Change
- 35.40%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $33.988 B
- Prev
- $-78.311 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $280.464 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- $358.775 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.485%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $11.24 B
- Prev
- $16.01 B