GVAL: Cambria Global Value ETF

29.26 USD 0.05 (0.17%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

GVAL 환율이 오늘 -0.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 29.21이고 고가는 29.43이었습니다.

Cambria Global Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

GVAL News

자주 묻는 질문

What is GVAL stock price today?

Cambria Global Value ETF stock is priced at 29.26 today. It trades within 29.21 - 29.43, yesterday's close was 29.31, and trading volume reached 109. The live price chart of GVAL shows these updates.

Does Cambria Global Value ETF stock pay dividends?

Cambria Global Value ETF is currently valued at 29.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 35.40% and USD. View the chart live to track GVAL movements.

How to buy GVAL stock?

You can buy Cambria Global Value ETF shares at the current price of 29.26. Orders are usually placed near 29.26 or 29.56, while 109 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow GVAL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GVAL stock?

Investing in Cambria Global Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.40 - 29.71 and current price 29.26. Many compare -0.17% and 14.61% before placing orders at 29.26 or 29.56. Explore the GVAL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Cambria Global Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Cambria Global Value ETF in the past year was 29.71. Within 20.40 - 29.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cambria Global Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Cambria Global Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) over the year was 20.40. Comparing it with the current 29.26 and 20.40 - 29.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GVAL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GVAL stock split?

Cambria Global Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.31, and 35.40% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
29.21 29.43
년간 변동
20.40 29.71
이전 종가
29.31
시가
29.27
Bid
29.26
Ask
29.56
저가
29.21
고가
29.43
볼륨
109
일일 변동
-0.17%
월 변동
-0.17%
6개월 변동
14.61%
년간 변동율
35.40%
07 10월, 화요일
12:30
USD
무역 수지
활동
예측값
$​33.988 B
훑어보기
$​-78.311 B
12:30
USD
수출
활동
예측값
훑어보기
$​280.464 B
12:30
USD
수입품
활동
예측값
훑어보기
$​358.775 B
14:05
USD
보먼 연방 위원 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
16:00
USD
EIA 단기 에너지 전망
활동
예측값
훑어보기
17:00
USD
3년 만기 어음 경매
활동
예측값
훑어보기
3.485%
19:00
USD
연방 소비자 신용도 m/m
활동
예측값
$​11.24 B
훑어보기
$​16.01 B