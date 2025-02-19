- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
GVAL: Cambria Global Value ETF
GVAL 환율이 오늘 -0.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 29.21이고 고가는 29.43이었습니다.
Cambria Global Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GVAL News
- How to Defer Taxes Like the Rich and Famous
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
- Dollar Weakness Boosts International Appeal
- 'Rest Of World' Equities Finally Break Out
- Global Wealth Research - Quarterly Report: July 2025
- GVAL: Buying What's Cheap Isn't Value Investing (BATS:GVAL)
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2025 - What Tariffs?
- Oil Moves On Middle East Tensions, But Other Markets Stay The Course
- The Storm Before The Calm
- Exploring New Trade Deals Amid Rising Protectionism
- Soaring Services Trade: Why Service Trade Barriers Are A Potential Retaliation Tool
- How Deep Is Your Non-U.S. Love
자주 묻는 질문
What is GVAL stock price today?
Cambria Global Value ETF stock is priced at 29.26 today. It trades within 29.21 - 29.43, yesterday's close was 29.31, and trading volume reached 109. The live price chart of GVAL shows these updates.
Does Cambria Global Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Cambria Global Value ETF is currently valued at 29.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 35.40% and USD. View the chart live to track GVAL movements.
How to buy GVAL stock?
You can buy Cambria Global Value ETF shares at the current price of 29.26. Orders are usually placed near 29.26 or 29.56, while 109 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow GVAL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GVAL stock?
Investing in Cambria Global Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.40 - 29.71 and current price 29.26. Many compare -0.17% and 14.61% before placing orders at 29.26 or 29.56. Explore the GVAL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cambria Global Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cambria Global Value ETF in the past year was 29.71. Within 20.40 - 29.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cambria Global Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Cambria Global Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) over the year was 20.40. Comparing it with the current 29.26 and 20.40 - 29.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GVAL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GVAL stock split?
Cambria Global Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.31, and 35.40% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 29.31
- 시가
- 29.27
- Bid
- 29.26
- Ask
- 29.56
- 저가
- 29.21
- 고가
- 29.43
- 볼륨
- 109
- 일일 변동
- -0.17%
- 월 변동
- -0.17%
- 6개월 변동
- 14.61%
- 년간 변동율
- 35.40%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- $33.988 B
- 훑어보기
- $-78.311 B
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- $280.464 B
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- $358.775 B
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 3.485%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- $11.24 B
- 훑어보기
- $16.01 B