GOVX: GeoVax Labs Inc
0.70 USD 0.01 (1.45%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GOVX exchange rate has changed by 1.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.67 and at a high of 0.71.
Follow GeoVax Labs Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GOVX News
- GeoVax Labs at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Focus on Vaccine Innovation
- GeoVax Labs at Emerging Growth Conference 85: Strategic Vaccine Developments
- GeoVax Labs (GOVX) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- GeoVax Labs receives Nasdaq notice for non-compliance with minimum bid price
- GeoVax Labs Revenue Doubles in Q2
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- GeoVax ordered to halt work on COVID-19 vaccine project by ATI
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
0.67 0.71
Year Range
0.43 3.70
- Previous Close
- 0.69
- Open
- 0.68
- Bid
- 0.70
- Ask
- 1.00
- Low
- 0.67
- High
- 0.71
- Volume
- 542
- Daily Change
- 1.45%
- Month Change
- -5.41%
- 6 Months Change
- -35.78%
- Year Change
- -70.95%
