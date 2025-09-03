Currencies / GIS
GIS: General Mills Inc
49.02 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GIS exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.84 and at a high of 49.30.
Follow General Mills Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
48.84 49.30
Year Range
48.29 74.86
- Previous Close
- 49.00
- Open
- 49.08
- Bid
- 49.02
- Ask
- 49.32
- Low
- 48.84
- High
- 49.30
- Volume
- 6.246 K
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- -0.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.29%
- Year Change
- -33.75%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%