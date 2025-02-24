- Overview
GGT: Gabelli Multi-Media Trust Inc (The)
GGT exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.05 and at a high of 4.08.
Follow Gabelli Multi-Media Trust Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GGT News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GGT stock price today?
Gabelli Multi-Media Trust Inc (The) stock is priced at 4.05 today. It trades within 4.05 - 4.08, yesterday's close was 4.08, and trading volume reached 297. The live price chart of GGT shows these updates.
Does Gabelli Multi-Media Trust Inc (The) stock pay dividends?
Gabelli Multi-Media Trust Inc (The) is currently valued at 4.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.53% and USD. View the chart live to track GGT movements.
How to buy GGT stock?
You can buy Gabelli Multi-Media Trust Inc (The) shares at the current price of 4.05. Orders are usually placed near 4.05 or 4.35, while 297 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GGT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GGT stock?
Investing in Gabelli Multi-Media Trust Inc (The) involves considering the yearly range 3.75 - 5.13 and current price 4.05. Many compare -5.81% and -10.79% before placing orders at 4.05 or 4.35. Explore the GGT price chart live with daily changes.
What are GABELLI MULTIMEDIA TRUST INC. stock highest prices?
The highest price of GABELLI MULTIMEDIA TRUST INC. in the past year was 5.13. Within 3.75 - 5.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gabelli Multi-Media Trust Inc (The) performance using the live chart.
What are GABELLI MULTIMEDIA TRUST INC. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GABELLI MULTIMEDIA TRUST INC. (GGT) over the year was 3.75. Comparing it with the current 4.05 and 3.75 - 5.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GGT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GGT stock split?
Gabelli Multi-Media Trust Inc (The) has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.08, and -12.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.08
- Open
- 4.05
- Bid
- 4.05
- Ask
- 4.35
- Low
- 4.05
- High
- 4.08
- Volume
- 297
- Daily Change
- -0.74%
- Month Change
- -5.81%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.79%
- Year Change
- -12.53%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -13.1
- Prev
- -8.7
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev