GABF: Gabelli ETFs Trust Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF
GABF exchange rate has changed by -0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.61 and at a high of 48.36.
Follow Gabelli ETFs Trust Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GABF stock price today?
Gabelli ETFs Trust Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF stock is priced at 47.69 today. It trades within 47.61 - 48.36, yesterday's close was 47.98, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of GABF shows these updates.
Does Gabelli ETFs Trust Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF stock pay dividends?
Gabelli ETFs Trust Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF is currently valued at 47.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.95% and USD. View the chart live to track GABF movements.
How to buy GABF stock?
You can buy Gabelli ETFs Trust Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF shares at the current price of 47.69. Orders are usually placed near 47.69 or 47.99, while 14 and -1.37% show market activity. Follow GABF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GABF stock?
Investing in Gabelli ETFs Trust Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.03 - 50.50 and current price 47.69. Many compare -0.52% and 11.69% before placing orders at 47.69 or 47.99. Explore the GABF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF in the past year was 50.50. Within 37.03 - 50.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gabelli ETFs Trust Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF (GABF) over the year was 37.03. Comparing it with the current 47.69 and 37.03 - 50.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GABF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GABF stock split?
Gabelli ETFs Trust Gabelli Financial Services Opportunities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.98, and 4.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.98
- Open
- 48.35
- Bid
- 47.69
- Ask
- 47.99
- Low
- 47.61
- High
- 48.36
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- -0.60%
- Month Change
- -0.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.69%
- Year Change
- 4.95%
