Currencies / FTHM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FTHM: Fathom Holdings Inc
2.75 USD 0.08 (2.83%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FTHM exchange rate has changed by -2.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.55 and at a high of 2.83.
Follow Fathom Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTHM News
- Fathom Holdings shareholders approve stock plan amendment and board elections
- Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Fathom Holdings Q2 2025 misses EPS, stock rises
- Fathom Holdings falls 5.5% as wider-than-expected loss overshadows revenue beat
- Fathom earnings missed by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- Fathom expands in Arizona through licensing deal with local leaders
- Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Fathom Holdings 10% owner Harley sells $89k in stock
- Fathom Realty Named One of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Companies to Work For
- Join Fathom Holdings’ Exclusive Live Investor Webinar and Q&A Session on May 20
- Fathom Holdings, Inc. (FTHM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
2.55 2.83
Year Range
0.66 3.09
- Previous Close
- 2.83
- Open
- 2.80
- Bid
- 2.75
- Ask
- 3.05
- Low
- 2.55
- High
- 2.83
- Volume
- 514
- Daily Change
- -2.83%
- Month Change
- 37.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 271.62%
- Year Change
- 7.84%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev