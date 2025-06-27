Currencies / FRHC
FRHC: Freedom Holding Corp
167.05 USD 2.14 (1.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FRHC exchange rate has changed by 1.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 163.73 and at a high of 167.11.
Follow Freedom Holding Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FRHC News
- BlackRock Becomes the Second-Largest Shareholder of Freedom Holding Corp.
- Freedom Holding Corp. shares rise as Q1 revenue jumps 17% on strong insurance growth
- Freedom Holding Corp. reports 17% revenue growth in Q1 FY2026 driven by strong insurance and banking segments
- Freedom Holding Corp stock hits 52-week high at 185.12 USD
- Top Large Cap Stock Gainers Last Week - Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL), Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
- Freedom Holding: This Is What Asymmetric Risk/Reward Looks Like (NASDAQ:FRHC)
- First Trust Financials AlphaDEX becomes the largest shareholders of Freedom Holding after Timur Turlov
- First Trust Financials AlphaDEX adds Freedom Holding to portfolio
- From Almaty to Stanford: Freedom Holding becomes a global business case study
- Freedom Holding Corp.: S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Outlook on Key Operating Subsidiaries to "Positive" on Strengthened Risk Management and Compliance
- S&P Revises Outlook for Freedom Holding Corp. Subsidiaries to Positive
Daily Range
163.73 167.11
Year Range
93.99 186.23
- Previous Close
- 164.91
- Open
- 163.88
- Bid
- 167.05
- Ask
- 167.35
- Low
- 163.73
- High
- 167.11
- Volume
- 54
- Daily Change
- 1.30%
- Month Change
- -0.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.90%
- Year Change
- 77.41%
