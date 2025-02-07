QuotesSections
FPX: First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

159.81 USD 0.84 (0.52%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FPX exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 158.76 and at a high of 159.93.

Follow First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
158.76 159.93
Year Range
94.13 160.73
Previous Close
160.65
Open
159.93
Bid
159.81
Ask
160.11
Low
158.76
High
159.93
Volume
36
Daily Change
-0.52%
Month Change
8.90%
6 Months Change
43.06%
Year Change
46.07%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev