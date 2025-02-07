Currencies / FPX
FPX: First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF
159.81 USD 0.84 (0.52%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FPX exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 158.76 and at a high of 159.93.
Follow First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
158.76 159.93
Year Range
94.13 160.73
- Previous Close
- 160.65
- Open
- 159.93
- Bid
- 159.81
- Ask
- 160.11
- Low
- 158.76
- High
- 159.93
- Volume
- 36
- Daily Change
- -0.52%
- Month Change
- 8.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 43.06%
- Year Change
- 46.07%
