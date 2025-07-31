QuotesSections
FND
US Stock Market

FND: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc

89.54 USD 0.72 (0.80%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FND exchange rate has changed by -0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 89.54 and at a high of 90.20.

Follow Floor & Decor Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

FND News

Daily Range
89.54 90.20
Year Range
66.01 124.42
Previous Close
90.26
Open
89.60
Bid
89.54
Ask
89.84
Low
89.54
High
90.20
Volume
744
Daily Change
-0.80%
Month Change
11.93%
6 Months Change
10.94%
Year Change
-27.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%