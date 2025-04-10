- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FLMB: Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF
FLMB exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.72 and at a high of 23.79.
Follow Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLMB News
- 5 ETF Areas That Held Steady In Friday's Bloodbath
- Municipal Bonds Should Continue To Rise In Q4
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- Q3 '25 Credit Commentary - Anticipated Challenges Are Now With Us, Highlighted By Shutdown
- The Hidden Drivers Of Corporate Value
- When Less Equals More: Rethinking Sustainability Reporting
- Decarbonisation In Portfolio Benchmarks
- The Muni Summer Rebound
- The Rise Of Separately Managed Accounts - Focus On Munis, September 2025
- The Muni Opportunity
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- Summer Discounts: Municipals Are A Bargain
- Inside The Green Economy: What It Is And Why It Matters
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: July 2025
- 2025 Cumberland Advisors Fixed Income Markets Mid-Year Outlook
- A Quarter Without Much Change But Plenty Of Volatility
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Hold Fast, Stay Agile
- Top Reasons To Consider Municipal Bonds
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: June 2025
- How Active Muni Investors Stay Ahead Of The Curve
- Moody’s Downgrade Of The U.S. To Aa1 And The Ripple Effect On Bond Ratings
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: April 2025
- Bonds First Quarter – A Tale Of Two Markets And Tariffs
- Q1 2025 Credit Commentary Trump 2.0 Effect On Munis And Other Challenges
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLMB stock price today?
Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF stock is priced at 23.72 today. It trades within 23.72 - 23.79, yesterday's close was 23.69, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of FLMB shows these updates.
Does Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF is currently valued at 23.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.96% and USD. View the chart live to track FLMB movements.
How to buy FLMB stock?
You can buy Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF shares at the current price of 23.72. Orders are usually placed near 23.72 or 24.02, while 6 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow FLMB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLMB stock?
Investing in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.06 - 24.45 and current price 23.72. Many compare 0.34% and 2.91% before placing orders at 23.72 or 24.02. Explore the FLMB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the past year was 24.45. Within 22.06 - 24.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) over the year was 22.06. Comparing it with the current 23.72 and 22.06 - 24.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLMB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLMB stock split?
Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.69, and -0.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.69
- Open
- 23.79
- Bid
- 23.72
- Ask
- 24.02
- Low
- 23.72
- High
- 23.79
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 0.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.91%
- Year Change
- -0.96%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev