FLC: Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc
FLC exchange rate has changed by -0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.52 and at a high of 17.61.
Follow Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FLC News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FLC stock price today?
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc stock is priced at 17.55 today. It trades within 17.52 - 17.61, yesterday's close was 17.58, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of FLC shows these updates.
Does Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is currently valued at 17.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.15% and USD. View the chart live to track FLC movements.
How to buy FLC stock?
You can buy Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc shares at the current price of 17.55. Orders are usually placed near 17.55 or 17.85, while 21 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow FLC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FLC stock?
Investing in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 15.12 - 17.93 and current price 17.55. Many compare -1.40% and 7.93% before placing orders at 17.55 or 17.85. Explore the FLC price chart live with daily changes.
What are FLAHERTY & CRUMRINE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of FLAHERTY & CRUMRINE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC in the past year was 17.93. Within 15.12 - 17.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are FLAHERTY & CRUMRINE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FLAHERTY & CRUMRINE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC (FLC) over the year was 15.12. Comparing it with the current 17.55 and 15.12 - 17.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FLC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FLC stock split?
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.58, and 4.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.58
- Open
- 17.52
- Bid
- 17.55
- Ask
- 17.85
- Low
- 17.52
- High
- 17.61
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- -0.17%
- Month Change
- -1.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.93%
- Year Change
- 4.15%
- Act
- 1.6%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 1.8%
- Act
- -0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.5%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
- 94.6
- Fcst
- 93.5
- Prev
- 95.6
- Act
- 3.790%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 3.953%