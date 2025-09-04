Currencies / FIG
FIG: Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF
53.58 USD 0.45 (0.83%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FIG exchange rate has changed by -0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.22 and at a high of 55.00.
Follow Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FIG News
Daily Range
52.22 55.00
Year Range
50.49 142.92
