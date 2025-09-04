QuotesSections
FIG: Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF

53.58 USD 0.45 (0.83%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FIG exchange rate has changed by -0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.22 and at a high of 55.00.

Follow Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Macro Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
52.22 55.00
Year Range
50.49 142.92
Previous Close
54.03
Open
54.31
Bid
53.58
Ask
53.88
Low
52.22
High
55.00
Volume
8.476 K
Daily Change
-0.83%
Month Change
-22.30%
6 Months Change
-37.58%
Year Change
-37.58%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev