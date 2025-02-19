QuotesSections
Currencies / FICS
Back to US Stock Market

FICS: First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

38.14 USD 0.39 (1.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FICS exchange rate has changed by 1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.80 and at a high of 38.14.

Follow First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FICS News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FICS stock price today?

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock is priced at 38.14 today. It trades within 1.03%, yesterday's close was 37.75, and trading volume reached 59. The live price chart of FICS shows these updates.

Does First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF is currently valued at 38.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.92% and USD. View the chart live to track FICS movements.

How to buy FICS stock?

You can buy First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF shares at the current price of 38.14. Orders are usually placed near 38.14 or 38.44, while 59 and 0.90% show market activity. Follow FICS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FICS stock?

Investing in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.79 - 40.24 and current price 38.14. Many compare 0.34% and 3.75% before placing orders at 38.14 or 38.44. Explore the FICS price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the past year was 40.24. Within 32.79 - 40.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (FICS) over the year was 32.79. Comparing it with the current 38.14 and 32.79 - 40.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FICS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FICS stock split?

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.75, and 1.92% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
37.80 38.14
Year Range
32.79 40.24
Previous Close
37.75
Open
37.80
Bid
38.14
Ask
38.44
Low
37.80
High
38.14
Volume
59
Daily Change
1.03%
Month Change
0.34%
6 Months Change
3.75%
Year Change
1.92%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8