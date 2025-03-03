- Overview
FESM: Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF
FESM exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.16 and at a high of 36.61.
Follow Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FESM stock price today?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock is priced at 36.55 today. It trades within 0.27%, yesterday's close was 36.45, and trading volume reached 590. The live price chart of FESM shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF is currently valued at 36.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.01% and USD. View the chart live to track FESM movements.
How to buy FESM stock?
You can buy Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF shares at the current price of 36.55. Orders are usually placed near 36.55 or 36.85, while 590 and 0.38% show market activity. Follow FESM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FESM stock?
Investing in Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.19 - 37.33 and current price 36.55. Many compare 4.19% and 24.87% before placing orders at 36.55 or 36.85. Explore the FESM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the past year was 37.33. Within 25.19 - 37.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) over the year was 25.19. Comparing it with the current 36.55 and 25.19 - 37.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FESM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FESM stock split?
Fidelity Covington Trust Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.45, and 15.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.45
- Open
- 36.41
- Bid
- 36.55
- Ask
- 36.85
- Low
- 36.16
- High
- 36.61
- Volume
- 590
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 4.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.87%
- Year Change
- 15.01%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8