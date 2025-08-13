QuotesSections
FERG
FERG: Ferguson plc

225.64 USD 11.14 (5.19%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FERG exchange rate has changed by 5.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 224.19 and at a high of 235.33.

Follow Ferguson plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
224.19 235.33
Year Range
146.00 243.37
Previous Close
214.50
Open
232.63
Bid
225.64
Ask
225.94
Low
224.19
High
235.33
Volume
5.330 K
Daily Change
5.19%
Month Change
-0.40%
6 Months Change
40.88%
Year Change
13.26%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%