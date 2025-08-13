Currencies / FERG
FERG: Ferguson plc
225.64 USD 11.14 (5.19%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FERG exchange rate has changed by 5.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 224.19 and at a high of 235.33.
Follow Ferguson plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FERG News
Daily Range
224.19 235.33
Year Range
146.00 243.37
- Previous Close
- 214.50
- Open
- 232.63
- Bid
- 225.64
- Ask
- 225.94
- Low
- 224.19
- High
- 235.33
- Volume
- 5.330 K
- Daily Change
- 5.19%
- Month Change
- -0.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 40.88%
- Year Change
- 13.26%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%