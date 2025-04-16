- Overview
FDVV: Fidelity High Dividend ETF
FDVV exchange rate has changed by 1.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.99 and at a high of 55.36.
Follow Fidelity High Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDVV stock price today?
Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock is priced at 55.33 today. It trades within 54.99 - 55.36, yesterday's close was 54.64, and trading volume reached 713. The live price chart of FDVV shows these updates.
Does Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity High Dividend ETF is currently valued at 55.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.52% and USD. View the chart live to track FDVV movements.
How to buy FDVV stock?
You can buy Fidelity High Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 55.33. Orders are usually placed near 55.33 or 55.63, while 713 and 0.36% show market activity. Follow FDVV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDVV stock?
Investing in Fidelity High Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.81 - 56.19 and current price 55.33. Many compare -0.75% and 14.70% before placing orders at 55.33 or 55.63. Explore the FDVV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the past year was 56.19. Within 42.81 - 56.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity High Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) over the year was 42.81. Comparing it with the current 55.33 and 42.81 - 56.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDVV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDVV stock split?
Fidelity High Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.64, and 9.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 54.64
- Open
- 55.13
- Bid
- 55.33
- Ask
- 55.63
- Low
- 54.99
- High
- 55.36
- Volume
- 713
- Daily Change
- 1.26%
- Month Change
- -0.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.70%
- Year Change
- 9.52%
