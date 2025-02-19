- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FDFF: Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF
FDFF exchange rate has changed by -0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.24 and at a high of 35.34.
Follow Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FDFF News
- What's Going On With BlackRock Stock Tuesday? - BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)
- Block Surges on S&P 500 Inclusion: ETFs in Focus
- AvidXchange To Go Private For 22% Premium In M&A Deal - AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX), Corpay (NYSE:CPAY)
- BlackRock's Bold Quarter: EPS Tops, $11.6 Trillion AUM, $84 Billion Inflows Power Growth - BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)
- What's Going On With Apollo Global Stock On Wednesday? - Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)
- What's Going On With BlackRock Stock Today? - BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDFF stock price today?
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF stock is priced at 35.34 today. It trades within 35.24 - 35.34, yesterday's close was 35.66, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of FDFF shows these updates.
Does Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF is currently valued at 35.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.09% and USD. View the chart live to track FDFF movements.
How to buy FDFF stock?
You can buy Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF shares at the current price of 35.34. Orders are usually placed near 35.34 or 35.64, while 2 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow FDFF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDFF stock?
Investing in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.92 - 39.78 and current price 35.34. Many compare -2.91% and 1.14% before placing orders at 35.34 or 35.64. Explore the FDFF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF in the past year was 39.78. Within 29.92 - 39.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) over the year was 29.92. Comparing it with the current 35.34 and 29.92 - 39.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDFF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDFF stock split?
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.66, and 3.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.66
- Open
- 35.24
- Bid
- 35.34
- Ask
- 35.64
- Low
- 35.24
- High
- 35.34
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.90%
- Month Change
- -2.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.14%
- Year Change
- 3.09%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev