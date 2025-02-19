QuotesSections
Currencies / FDFF
Back to US Stock Market

FDFF: Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF

35.34 USD 0.32 (0.90%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FDFF exchange rate has changed by -0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.24 and at a high of 35.34.

Follow Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FDFF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FDFF stock price today?

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF stock is priced at 35.34 today. It trades within 35.24 - 35.34, yesterday's close was 35.66, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of FDFF shows these updates.

Does Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF stock pay dividends?

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF is currently valued at 35.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.09% and USD. View the chart live to track FDFF movements.

How to buy FDFF stock?

You can buy Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF shares at the current price of 35.34. Orders are usually placed near 35.34 or 35.64, while 2 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow FDFF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FDFF stock?

Investing in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.92 - 39.78 and current price 35.34. Many compare -2.91% and 1.14% before placing orders at 35.34 or 35.64. Explore the FDFF price chart live with daily changes.

What are Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF in the past year was 39.78. Within 29.92 - 39.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) over the year was 29.92. Comparing it with the current 35.34 and 29.92 - 39.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDFF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FDFF stock split?

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.66, and 3.09% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
35.24 35.34
Year Range
29.92 39.78
Previous Close
35.66
Open
35.24
Bid
35.34
Ask
35.64
Low
35.24
High
35.34
Volume
2
Daily Change
-0.90%
Month Change
-2.91%
6 Months Change
1.14%
Year Change
3.09%
14 October, Tuesday
00:00
ALL
IMF Meeting
Act
Fcst
Prev
08:00
ALL
IEA Monthly Oil Market Report
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:20
USD
Fed Chair Powell Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:25
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev